Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $65.51 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $65.51 million and approximately $310,717.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

