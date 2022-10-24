Benin Management CORP Purchases 1,100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.60. 137,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

