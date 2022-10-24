Benin Management CORP Sells 615 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

IBM stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. 97,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

