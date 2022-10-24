Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Buys A$78,678.40 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD – Get Rating) insider Michael Glennon bought 342,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,678.40 ($55,019.86).
Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.
