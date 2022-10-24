BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,251.25 ($27.20).
BHP Group Stock Performance
LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,200 ($26.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,284.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,405.06. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £111.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.72.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.