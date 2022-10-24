Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $24.31

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $25.00. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 1,216 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.08). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,006,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 636,201 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,483,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

