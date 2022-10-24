Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 541,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,898,695 shares.The stock last traded at $8.71 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Bilibili Stock Down 19.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bilibili by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

