Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.