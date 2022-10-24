Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.