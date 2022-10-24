Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.35

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 6975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Biohaven by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter worth $208,365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

