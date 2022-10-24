biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) versus ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Critical Review

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for biote and ChromaDex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 ChromaDex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.43%. ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 285.56%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than biote.

This table compares biote and ChromaDex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $67.45 million 1.44 -$27.13 million ($0.41) -3.46

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Profitability

This table compares biote and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -52.44% 8.28% ChromaDex -41.01% -99.51% -52.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

biote beats ChromaDex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

