Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $108.62 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $214.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $108.62 or 0.00560932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00242013 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053426 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,209,844 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
