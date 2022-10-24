Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $896.41 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $46.68 or 0.00241964 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $896.41 million and approximately $54.43 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,293.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00560554 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00053176 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,203,152 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
