Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $31.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE BE opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,846. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

