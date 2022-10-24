BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNP stock opened at €46.38 ($47.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.91. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

