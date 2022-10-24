Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

OTCMKTS BOWFF remained flat at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.28% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

