Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,502.10.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $42.13 on Monday, hitting $1,780.66. 7,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,843.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,965.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.