Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $71.82 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.18.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BXP opened at $72.14 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.