Brian P. Friedman Sells 500,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $33.20. 1,604,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,366. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.