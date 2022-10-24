Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $389.91

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $317.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

