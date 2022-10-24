Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $368.91

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $289.34 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $280.83 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.