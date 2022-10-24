Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $368.91

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $289.34 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $280.83 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

