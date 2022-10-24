Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) PT at $125.29

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.29.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRI opened at $101.70 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,104,000 after acquiring an additional 774,826 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

