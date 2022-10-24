C2X (CTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,376.00

C2X (CTX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. C2X has a total market cap of $53.49 million and $9,376.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.59 or 0.28371573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011081 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.