Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 41229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

