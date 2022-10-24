Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.45 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

CDNS stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.77.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,728 shares of company stock valued at $59,512,236. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

