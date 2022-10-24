Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.
Cadence Design Systems Price Performance
Shares of CDNS traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. 1,819,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.81. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems
In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,728 shares of company stock valued at $59,512,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
