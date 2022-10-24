CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. cut its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 317,676 shares during the period. CalAmp accounts for 1.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CalAmp worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth $84,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 75.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 307.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Insider Activity at CalAmp

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,616.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 610,000 shares of company stock worth $2,390,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 6,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

CalAmp Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.