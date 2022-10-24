Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.79.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$58.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.33%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

