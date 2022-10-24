Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$7.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.24.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

