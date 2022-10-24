Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

