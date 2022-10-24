Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Mixed” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 108.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 123,674 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

