Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $82.58 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.58.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

