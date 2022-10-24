Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$210.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$149.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$143.30 and a 1-year high of C$196.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.93.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.