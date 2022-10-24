Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 46,034 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Ally Financial worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,070,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

