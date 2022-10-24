Candriam S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.20% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

BHVN opened at $13.54 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.22.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

