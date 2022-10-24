Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.55% of TopBuild worth $30,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $156.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

