Candriam S.C.A. Buys 285,173 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 441.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 285,173 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

