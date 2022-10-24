Candriam S.C.A. Buys 8,989 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $92.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

