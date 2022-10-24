Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 315.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Public Storage by 54.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 931.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,309,000 after purchasing an additional 271,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock opened at $289.34 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.83 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.