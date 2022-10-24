Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 30,716 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,728 shares of company stock valued at $59,512,236 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.