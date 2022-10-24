Candriam S.C.A. Sells 122,509 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,509 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.42% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

