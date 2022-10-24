Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.69

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 100557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$45.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.