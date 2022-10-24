Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 1,594 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 4.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,159,965. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.