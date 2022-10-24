Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Blackstone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,611.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.54.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.96. 144,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 143.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

