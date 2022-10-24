Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,828. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

