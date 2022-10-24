Carson Advisory Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.55. 222,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

