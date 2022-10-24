Cartesi Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $82.43 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,417,161 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

