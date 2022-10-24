Casper 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.60 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $505.71 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,510.66 or 0.28464481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,238,798,229 coins and its circulating supply is 10,445,104,367 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,237,433,689 with 10,443,836,192 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04567436 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $22,266,641.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.