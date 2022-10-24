Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 5.2%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 54,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,877,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

