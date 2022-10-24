CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 108,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,738. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after purchasing an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after purchasing an additional 274,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

