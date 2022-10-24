Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Century Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.